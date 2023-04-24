At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, April 20, councillors debated an application to demolish The Willows social club in Tredegar and build homes on the site.

Applicant Joe Leddington wants to build four, three bedroom, semi-detached homes with car parking at the site.

The proposal has been opposed by club users which includes a petition objecting to the plans.

Planning officer Sophie Godfrey said: “In response to this, the applicant provided information stating that they have owned the Willows Social Club since early 2000s.

“During this time there has been a gradual decline in the attendance figures.

“Whilst there is a very small number of regular customers, the Covid-19 pandemic has made running the social club impossible.

“As the club is no longer financially viable, the owners cannot afford to take a realistic salary as turnover and more importantly the profits do not cover the costs.”

Cllr Jules Gardner said that from reading the information submitted by the community, The Willows “seems to be” a very well used venue.

Cllr Gardner said: “Venues like this are few and far between and create community cohesion.

“We underestimate how vital venues like this are to the social fabric of our communities.”

“The club is not dying on its knees and it’s a valid reason to refuse.”

Committee chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “Our officers have to go on the financial information that is given to them on the club’s viability.”

Ms Godfrey said that some of the information submitted by the owners and club users is “conflicting.”

“It was considered that the information provided by owners was sufficient to prove that the club is no longer viable,” said Ms Godfrey.

Cllr Derrick Bevan said: “It’s very sad to see this application.

“It’s a lovely building, it’s an old club that’s been there for donkey’s years and used to be called the RAFA club when I was going there.”

He explained that people used to get married at the nearby Sirhowy registry office and then hold the reception at the club.

“Every club has suffered since Covid-19, it’s another blow to the town and social life is being eroded,” said Cllr Bevan.

Due to the belief that the Covid-19 pandemic is receding, Cllr David Wilkshire said that people are: “only starting to have confidence” to socialise and “go out again.”

“I’m against it, I don’t want it to happen and it’s sad that people will be left without a facility,” said Cllr Wilkshire.

But others wondered what would happen to the club and building if they rejected the proposal.

Cllr John Hill said: “If we refuse this application, we are pressuring the owners to carry on running an unsustainable business.”

Head of planning. Steve Smith said: “We need to be careful, if we refuse planning permission, we shouldn’t be under any illusion that it safeguards the future of the facility.

“If it’s unviable as the applicant is saying, we are left with an empty building which in time will deteriorate.”

He added that the applicant could apply to demolish it.

Mr Smith added: “It is an important facility but the control of that is outside the remit of this committee, we don’t own it and it’s not listed.”

Councillors went on to a vote, with six in favour of the scheme, three against and one abstaining.