The 19-year-old was the driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa which crashed in Magor Road at around 3am on Saturday, April 15.

His family described Mr Wright as a "wonderful son, grandson, brother and nephew who was so loved by everyone who knew him".

A 17-year-old passenger, also from Newport, has since been released from hospital after he suffered "life-changing" injuries, Gwent Police confirmed.

Family tribute to Newport man Daniel Wright

"He was a hard-working, friendly and kind boy that had so much life ahead of him.

"We are so proud to have been his parents and there are no words to describe our pain knowing we will never see his beautiful face again.

"As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services and the staff at the University Hospital of Wales for everything you did for Dan and us, we will be forever grateful for the time you gave us with him."