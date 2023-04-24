The former head judge passed away from bone cancer on Saturday (April 22), his agent confirmed on Monday.

Agent Jackie Gill said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

When did Len Goodman leave Strictly Come Dancing?





The beloved ballroom personality was best known as the head judge on the BBC dancing competition from its launch in 2004 until 2016.

Goodman quit the show after 14 series because it was "time to hand the role of head judge to someone else."

He was replaced by current head judge Shirley Ballas.

Watch' Len's Last Dance' by the Strictly professionals

As he left Strictly, the Strictly professionals led a very fitting dancing tribute to the judge in the 2016 grand final.

The emotional number - deemed Len's Last Dance - was performed to the song 'May Each Day’ by Andy Williams.

The dedicated dance produced a standing ovation from the audience and judges alike as well as visibly emotional applause from Goodman.

In addition to Strictly Come Dancing, Goodman also appeared on the US version of the show called Dancing With the Stars from 2005 until 2022.

He announced he was retiring last year after 15 years with the show because he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

When announcing his retirement from 'Dancing With The Stars', he was presented with his own Mirrorball trophy.

Goodman said of the honour: "That is fantastic. 'It has been such a joy for me to have been part of 'Dancing with the Stars'. It really has. I've had such a wonderful time and this is absolutely the cherry on the cake."