In a statement, his agent said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023

Len Goodman cancer battles

Goodman was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2009, which was treated successfully with surgery at a London hospital.

In September 2021, the Daily Mail reported he had undergone surgery the previous year for a small facial melanoma.

Goodman finally succumbed to bone cancer on Saturday after a short battle.

Len Goodmen on Strictly Come Dancing

Goodman began dancing at 19, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired.

He became a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

He was replaced as head judge on the BBC show by Shirley Ballas.

Goodman also served as head judge on the US version of Dancing With The Stars for more than 15 years until announcing his retirement in November last year.

He said at the time that he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

Tributes to Len Goodman

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General said: "Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions.

"Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."



BBC Director-General Tim Davie pays tribute to Len Goodmanhttps://t.co/nrjiL32FL8 pic.twitter.com/Ibtx0YhR1e — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 24, 2023

