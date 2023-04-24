The former judge passed away from bone cancer on Saturday (April 22), his agent confirmed on Monday.

The beloved ballroom personality was best known as the head judge on the BBC dancing competition from its launch in 2004 until 2016.

Having started his career as a professional dancer, Goodman won titles at The British Exhibition Championships and the World Exhibition Championships.

However, ballroom fans most affectionately remember him for his hilarious quips on the judging panel alongside Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Arlene Phillips among others.

In addition to Strictly Come Dancing, Goodman also appeared on the US version of the show called Dancing With the Stars from 2005 until 2022.

He announced he was retiring last year after 15 years with the show because he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

Watch Len Goodman's best Strictly moments as he dies aged 78

Fans will fondly remember the time that Goodman swore he'd 'pickle his walnuts' if then Strictly contestant and future judge Alesha Dixon didn't earn four tens for her performance.

Among his memorable moments include the time Goodman descended the Strictly stairs in a very fashionable red beret or when he busted some moves on the iconic dancefloor with fellow judge Bruno Tonioli.

I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends. X — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) April 24, 2023

Ex Strictly head judge Len Goodman dies aged 78

Agent Jackie Gill said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood leads tributes to Len Goodman

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023

Strictly judge and former colleague Craig Revel Horwood has described Len Goodman as a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend” in response to the former Strictly judge’s death.

He tweeted: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away.

“My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family.

“Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len”.

Craig's comment joins tributes from BBC presenters and former Strictly stars Dan Walker and Susannah Reid.

Reid described Len Goodman as “a beautiful man” after the former judge’s death.

She tweeted: “Oh this is such an awful shock and so sad. Len was an absolute legend & the definition of a proper gent.

“He was a beautiful man with a huge sense of humour who had such a mischievous turn of phrase.

“I’ll never forget ‘all bounce, bum & bongos’. My love to his family”.

So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman.



He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent.



Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly.



All my love to his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UBrNNZbVtX — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Channel 5 presenter Dan Walker tweeted: “So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman. He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent.

"Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly. All my love to his family.”