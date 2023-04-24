The TV star, who had been a staple of the BBC ballroom show for years, recently passed away after reportedly staying at a hospice in Kent.

His agent, Jackie Gill, said in a statement: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

(PA) Len Goodman's agent revealed the news today (Image: PA)

With his passing, presenters and TV personalities as well as the BBC have lined up to pay tribute to the star.

Well-known television faces like Piers Morgan lined up to pay tribute to the man who had been a hugely successful dancer before becoming a TV judge.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said in a tweet: "More very sad news from the world of entertainment… RIP Len Goodman, 78 - welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan.

"Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke."

RIP Len Goodman, 78 - welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan. Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke. pic.twitter.com/RXBhLQfSPh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2023

Strictly Judge Craig Revel Horwood also revealed his good memories of Goodman, describing him as a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend”.

In a post to Twitter, he said: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away.

“My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family.

“Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len”.

BBC Drirector-General Tim Davies added to the tributes: "Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

The Apprentice star and business tycoon Lord Sugar said of Len Goodman's passing: "Sad news. RIP Len".

Strictly star Dan Walker added that he was an "incredible man, saying: "So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman. He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent. Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly. All my love to his family"

While Claudia Winkleman said: "I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends. X"

The general public was also quick to share their thoughts with one user writing: "It’s absolutely heartbreaking news that Len Goodman has passed away for me he was the best Judge on Strictly Come Dancing his legendary seven catchphrase was awesome sending condolences to his family and friends RIP Len Goodman."

Another said: "Len Goodman, you were an absolute legend! RIP & a 10 from all of us".