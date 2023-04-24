A new vegan Mexican chicken-free bake is being added to the menu.

Describing the new vegan bake, Greggs said: "Packed full of flavour, this Mexican-inspired masterpiece is made with chicken-free pieces, mixed vegetables and Mexican style tomato sauce, packed into a deliciously crispy pastry case topped with a cheese-flavour crumb.

"Trust us, it's mucho tasty."

The Mexican-style bake will only be available for a limited time so those wanting to give it a try and urged to "grab your sombrero, get on down to Greggs and enjoy it while you can".

Say adios to boring lunches and hola to our brand new Vegan Mexican Chicken-free Bake.



In shops from today 🔥💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/QxrZPAHlDV — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) April 20, 2023

Greggs' vegan Mexican chicken-free bake divides opinion

The introduction of the new vegan Mexican chicken-free bake has divided opinion among Greggs lovers.

Fans have taken to social media to share their opinions about the latest edition to the menu.

One person simply said: "Get in the bin."

Another added: "Looks rubbish and I'm vegan. Bring back the staple products: ham n cheese baguette not being sold is mental."

A third person added: "Yet more pandering to the minority, what about us that have been loyal customers from the 70’s onwards, who are and have seen our favourites (and what built your company and customer base) removed from the menu. How long before you become “Greggs, the vegan bakery & coffee shop"?"

But fans on social media have also been raving about the introduction to the menu.

One person said: "Already had it. Very nice."

A second person added: "Bring it on."

While there have been fans calling for a non-vegan option.

A Twitter user requested: "Can you do me one these with chicken in mate. Looks quite nice imo."

More new additions to the Greggs menu

New chicken meal deals have also been added to Greggs menu this week.

There are two options to choose from, an 8-piece and a 12-piece feast.

The meal deal includes eight or 12 southern fried chicken goujons, southern fried potato wedges, spicey BBQ chicken bites, sauces and drinks.

A raspberry muffin has also been added to the menu.

The description of the new muffin on Greggs website said: "Made from tasty soft sponge with fruity raspberry flavoured pieces and an indulgent raspberry flavour centre, our Raspberry Muffin is an elite sweet treat."

