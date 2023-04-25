The city council has tabled a motion praising Newport’s “proud history of integration and inclusion” and backing City of Sanctuary status – a pledge to welcome migrants fleeing persecution.

Backers say they are “concerned” by the UK Government’s policies towards immigrants, including the plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda, as well as some of the recent rhetoric in Westminster.

But a critic in Newport said the council’s plan was “heavily political” and should be put to the city’s residents in a referendum.

City of Sanctuary status is awarded to councils which demonstrate a commitment to being welcoming and inclusive for refugees and asylum seekers.

If the motion is passed, the council would in effect endorse the work of local organisations which work with immigrants towards those ends.

Proposed by councillors Emma Stowell-Corten and James Clarke, both Labour, the motion notes how Newport has already served as an “experienced dispersal area” for immigrants, and “welcomed and accepted refugees and asylum seekers”.

This has made the city “more interesting, diverse and tolerant”, the motion reads.

But the motion also attacks the UK Government’s policies on immigration, including the recent “stop the boats” campaign to prevent people arriving on the south coast of England via small boats.

“This council is concerned by the UK government’s Illegal Immigration Bill, which proposes to detain and later remove anyone who arrives in the UK on a small boat, meaning the Home Office will not consider any of their asylum claims regardless of whether they have fled war or persecution for being a minority,” the notice of motion reads.

Backers also criticise “the language which has been used” by supporters of the UK Government’s recent bill, which they say “has the potential to cultivate and provide a platform for a culture of abuse, racism and even violence against refugees and minorities”.

Supporters of the City of Sanctuary plan want council leader Jane Mudd to call “upon the prime minister and his ministers to withdraw these proposals” and to “write to the prime minister in the strongest possible terms to outline our concerns”.

Michael Enea, a Conservative party activist who stood for the city council last year, said the local government body’s motion was “heavy political and is more suited to a point in Parliament from an MP rather than at a council meeting”.

Framing the plan as one to make Newport a “city of sanctuary for illegal immigrants”, Mr Enea proposed a “regional referendum” on the matter.

“Why not let the people of Newport to vote on it?” he asked.

The council will receive notice of the motion on Tuesday.