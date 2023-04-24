Michael Saltmarsh, 48, admitted causing the death of David Gay, 58, and Wendy Gay, 67, by dangerous driving on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to drink driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop.

The offences took place at around 7.50pm on Friday, March 17.

Saltmarsh, of Station Terrace, Caerphilly, is due to be sentenced on May 22.

He was remanded in custody by Judge David Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court.