Michael Burns, from Bettws, Newport died from mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos.

Following his diagnosis, Mr Burns had instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness and whether his exposure was linked to his work history.

However, he died earlier this year, aged 84, before his case could be concluded.

With Mr Burns' wife Eimer, 87, in poor health and living in residential care, daughter Jackie Harris, 58, is now continuing her father’s search for answers in his memory.

Michael and Eimer Burns

Mr Burns worked as a cleaner at Llanwern Steelworks, also known as Spencer Works, just outside Newport, from 1973 to 1997.

He spent most of his time working in the bunker in the sinter plant, which contained iron ore - reportedly known as the "dirtiest place in the steelworks" by those working there.

Mr Burns' role involved cleaning the metal conveyer belt that ran from the start of the steelworks up to the furnace. This involved dislodging blockages near the ‘crushers’ that released huge amounts of dust as they were cleared.

One of the more dangerous jobs was to go down into the thousand-tonne concrete bunker to clean it.

Performed with the aid of three other men for safety, he had to descend a 50ft rope ladder, followed by a 16ft aluminium ladder to access the bunker.

Michael Burns

Mr Burns family said he had later told them the dust in the bunker was so bad, he couldn’t see the man next to him and he recalled the vibration from tools they used would dislodge fire proofing material from above.

Mr Burns believed this material may have contained asbestos.

There were pipes running throughout the plants, all of which he said were asbestos-lagged.

Asbestos was widely used as a building material throughout much of the 20th century due to its strength and fireproof properties - but was later phased out after it was discovered exposure to fibres can cause various cancers.

In June 2022, a family member noticed Mr Burns had lost weight and was becoming tired easily.

Following a biopsy, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma in September 2022. He died the following January.

Ms Harris said: “Dad worked hard his whole life and he and mum didn’t deserve for things to turn out this way.

"He told us about his work in the steelworks but if anyone who worked with dad or has information about the plant at the time could come forward, mum and I would really appreciate it.

“We know nothing can bring him back but information could mean we at least get to honour his last wishes by finding out how he was exposed to asbestos.”

Anyone who remembers the factory or has any information that may assist the family, should contact Isabelle Selley on 01179 261522 or isabelle.selley@irwinmitchell.com

Tata Steel have been contacted for comment.