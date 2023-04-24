Doctor Who stars Paul McGann, Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, and Peter Davison have all been announced as special guests for the event at the ICC Wales.

Claudia Wells and James Tolkan, who starred in Back to the Future, have also been announced along with Alec Utgoff from Stranger Things and Mark Boone Jr who appeared in Sons of Anarchy.

Mr Boone Jr also starred in 2 Fast 2 Furious as Detective Whitworth in 2003, he joins a stellar line-up of guests.

Comic Con Wales (Image: Comic Con Wales)

Claudia Wells, Alec UTGoff and James Tolkan have also been announced for the event. Picture: Comic Con Wales

The event has as already booked stars such as Ian Somerhalder and Paul Welsey from The Vampire Diaries, Michael Rooker from The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Sean Gunn from Gilmore Girls.

Lou Ferrigno from The Incredible Hulk, William Fichtner from Prison Break, Sean Pertwee from Gotham, and Kim Coates from Sons of Anarchy also join the line up.

Last year 26 guests were announced for the first ever event at the ICC Wales, so far seventeen guests have been named for the event this summer.

The event will take place between Saturday, August 12 and August 13. Photo opportunities with guest are selling fast, Monopoly Event are advising fans to book early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets to meet all guests are available at comicconvention.co.uk.