The man's body was reported to police at around 10.20am today, Monday, April 24.

Ambulances had been called to reports of a "medical emergency" in the town.

The incident appears to have happened opposite the rugby club.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the man's death is "not being treated as suspicious".

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene.

"At approximately 10.31am we received reports of an incident near Rhyd Y Gwern Isaf, Machen," they said.

"Several crews attended the scene, and a stop message was received at approximately 11.08am."

Stop messages are sent when no further equipment or crews are required at a callout.