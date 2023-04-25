A MAN accused of sexually assaulting a boy and a girl in a Gwent town, as well as flashing, has appeared in court.
Matthew Thomas, 26, from Blaenavon has been charged with two counts of assault by touching of a child under the age of 13 and one of exposure in Cwmbran.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place on March 13.
The defendant, of Riverside Drive appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
Thomas did not enter a plea and his case was adjourned to May 15.
He was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article