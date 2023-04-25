Neil Davies, who leads Lliswerry High School, said in a letter to parents on Monday that "one of our learners was assaulted by unknown assailants as he made his way home from school today".

The alleged assault took place "at the bus stop on the SDR, at the side of Spytty Stadium 3G pitch" and happened "just after 3pm", Mr Davies said.

He added: "If you witnessed this or have any information about it, please contact the school or Gwent Police."

News of the reported assault comes amid widespread speculation and the sharing of videos on social media about incidents at Lliswerry High School, sparking concerns from parents and the local community.