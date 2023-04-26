Ffli Stock 2023 is taking over The Dragonffli, on Albion Road in Pontypool, for three days, with the fun kicking off on Friday, April 28.

Ffli Stock – which encourages people to support local music venues while raising money for good causes – returned last year following the Covid pandemic but was held over two days.

This year, the festival has returned to a three-day event. It will be jam-packed with live music including main stage headliners:

Excursia;

More Human than Human;

The Crippled Hill Billies.

There is plenty more lined up for Ffli Stock 2023, including in the acoustic corner which will showcase local talent.

To Bear Sir will headline the acoustic corner on the Friday, Daisy Blue on the Saturday, and The Fatemakers on the Sunday.

Check out the full line-up:

Nick Byrne, who owns The Dragonffli and organises Ffli Stock, said:

“Ffli Stock is such a great festival. “Not only does it showcase excellent up-and-coming acts and bands, but it raises awareness and funds every year for local and national charities.”

This year – the seventh year of Ffli Stock – will be raising money for New Inn Stroke Group and the British Heart Foundation.

Along with the opportunity for people to dust off their dancing shoes to enjoy live music, while supporting good causes, Ffli Stock 2023 will include a raffle with a range of prizes donated.

The musical madness will begin at 6pm each day of the festival – Friday April 28, Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30 – with doors opening from 5.30pm.

People are asked to donate £5 on entry. Alternatively, tickets for all three days of the event will be available for £10.

Money raised from the festival will be split evenly between local charity New Inn Stroke Group, and national charity the British Heart Foundation.

To find out more about Ffli Stock 2023, including the times for each act, check out the Facebook page here: bit.ly/3KXvG5Ghe