Charlie Davies opened Franklynn’s Barbershop in Llanfrechfa Way, in Cwmbran, two years ago, in 2021 and said being named Best Barber in the Best of Welsh Business Awards “means the world and more.”

In a touching nod to her family Ms Davies named Franklynn’s Barbershop after her daughter.

Franklynn’s Barbershop opened in May 2021 (Image: Charlie Davies)

Franklynn’s Barbershop opened in May 2021. Picture: Charlie Davies

The talented barber took the top spot for the Best Barber in Wales after being shortlisted for the Best Barbers category of the Best of Welsh Business Awards.

Ms Davies said: "It feels surreal.

“I have only been in business for two years in May, so I didn’t think I even had a chance at being a finalist, never mind a winner.

“They announced third and second and my heart was pounding; then when my name wasn't announced I thought 'game over' and I stopped listening.

Charlie at the Best of Welsh Business Awards (Image: Charlie Davies)

Charlie Davies at the Best of Welsh Business Awards. Picture: Charlie Davies

“Then the winner was announced and my friend next to me started screaming, I thought 'what on Earth?' and looked at the screen and saw my name.

“It was so heartwarming to walk on that stage and collect my trophy.”

To celebrate the win Ms Davies hit the shops and went for a meal with her mum, Deborah, and daughter Franklynn.

Ms Davies, who works alone in the shop said she is “humbled” in taking the win due to the Best Barbers category being based on customer votes and thanked her “valued clients.”

Inside Franklynn's Barbershop (Image: Charlie Davies)

Inside Franklynn's Barbershop. Picture: Charlie Davies

"I have only been open a short time, but in that time each and every client has been brand new all based on word of mouth and recommendations which makes me feel so humbled,” said Ms Davies.

“If I can grow that much in such a short space of time, I can only grow more in the future which makes me feel ever so proud of what I have built up from scratch.

“I love my job; I can't imagine doing anything else. I love the trade itself and making people feel good about themselves.

“I want everyone to feel comfortable and inclusive. I also love the people it brings through the door who become friends not just clients.”

The awards took place on March 12 at a Hollywood-themed night at the Mecure Hotel in Cardiff.