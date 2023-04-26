Liam Caddick-Cairns, 25, was jailed last year, while Tiffany Taylor, also 25, was handed a suspended sentence for trafficking the class A drug and cannabis in Cwmbran.

The pair were back at Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.

Prosecutor Emma Harris said Caddick-Cairns benefitted by £8,067.22 and has £15 in available assets.

Taylor profited by £25,957.59 and also has £15 which can be seized.

The money is already in the hands of Gwent Police after the cash was found on the pair when they were arrested.

Caddick-Cairns, from Newport, was jailed for four years in September 2022.

Taylor, of Windsor Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was jailed for 21 months, suspended for 18 months.

She was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a £187 victim surcharge.