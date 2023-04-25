Officers cordoned off a section of High Street on Sunday and forensic investigators were at the scene.

The alleged victim remains in hospital in a critical condition, following the alleged incident at the junction with Griffin Street, at around 3.40am on April 23.

Police arrested two men from the Newport area, aged 23 and 29, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Both men remain in police custody being questioned.

Officers have also arrested a 24-year-old Newport man on suspicion of GBH.

He also remains in custody.

How you can help police investigating reports of Newport assault

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who was in the area at the time, has dashcam footage or has any information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting 2300129821, or you can direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."