Construction of the The Stephenson Street Flood Defence Project in Liswerry began in February this year, with work expected to last for up to 18 months.

The scheme will reduce flood risk to more than 2,000 properties in the area and involves bolstering parts of the existing 1,350m flood embankment along the eastern riverbank and constructing new flood walls, raising a section of highway and the installation of a large flood gate.

National Resources Wales are working in partnership with the Welsh Government and Alan Griffiths construction to build the defences near the Newport Transporter Bridge.

Ioan Williams, of National Resources of Wales, called the development "a very important scheme"

“It is a key area due to the A48, and the industrial development that will be protected for the future," he said.

"We can’t stop flooding or the impact of it but hopefully with this scheme and others in Wales that reduce the impact of flooding."

Ioan Williams, National Resources Wales explains the scheme.

Homes and businesses in Liswerry are vulnerable to flooding from the River Usk through some low spots in the existing flood defences during periods of heavy rainfall and high tides. Leisure amenities and infrastructure such as the A48, Newport International Sports Village, Newport Stadium and Dragon Park are also at risk.

The new scheme will see parts of the existing earth embankment neighbouring Stephenson Street raised, along with new flood walls, raised highway and a flood gate constructed within the Felnex and Corporation Road Industrial areas.

Today, Tuesday, the Welsh Government has announced it is investing an additional £75 million towards flood defences in Wales as part of its Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management for 2023-24.

Announcing the funding, minister for climate change Julie James said: “We know that the impact of flooding would have been worse were it not for our network of defences and the tireless work of our Risk Management Authorities.

"That is why we continue to provide record levels of investment, which will provide our Risk Management Authorities with the means to construct and maintain the infrastructure we rely on to keep our communities safe from the challenges posed by climate change.”

The flood risk management scheme at Stephenson Street will benefit from the funding

Laura Cotton, National Resources Wales oversees the addition of ecological benefits as part of the scheme and believes the new flood defences in Lliswerry could improve the area.

Laura Cotton, National Resources Wales and overseer of the benefits of the site.

“As well as providing flood protection for 2,000 homes, the Welsh coastal path here in Liswerry will look different once it is completed," she said.

“We plan to have a better surface, viewing areas overlooking the football pitches, resting areas, and litter bins, we plan to make the area accessible for people with disabilities.

“There are plenty of benefits for the wildlife too as we plan to but wildflower gardens in and plant some trees, it will be a real asset to people who use the area and the transporter bridge too.”