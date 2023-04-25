Daniel Williams, 34, used the weapon to “intimate” his ex-partner before he was disarmed by the police after she’d called 999.

The defendant was also carrying a lump hammer during the terrifying incident in Caerphilly while he was subject to a restraining order not to contact her.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court she awoke to find Williams in front of her after she’d fallen asleep on her couch on January 26.

“He lit the flamethrower and the flame was about two feet long,” he said.

“There was an intent to cause real fear of violence.”

Daniel Williams

The victim’s impact statement read: “I no longer feel safe in my own home.

MORE NEWS: Man caught driving while disqualified tried to pin blame on girlfriend’s ex-husband

“I’ve had several flashbacks.”

Williams, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order, affray and being in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

Williams was also armed with a lump hammer. Picture: CPS Wales

That restraining order and suspended sentence was imposed last year for an offence of stalking.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Williams said: “No one was injured in the incident.

“The item is perhaps more accurately described as a blowtorch.

“It was never pointed at his former partner and he did not wish to hurt anyone.”

Mr Jones added: “When the police came he co-operated and handed the items over to them.

“The defendant has had some issues with his mental health.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Williams he had caused “consternation” after entering his ex-partner’s home with the flamethrower.

“You didn’t light it accidentally but quite deliberately in order to intimidate your wife.

“It was an unforgivable offence and barely mitigated by the fact you have admitted it.”

The defendant was jailed for 32 months for the offences of breaching a restraining order and affray.

Judge Wynn Morgan also activated Williams’ suspended sentence to run consecutively thus making a total prison sentence of three years.

He was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order and has to pay a victim surcharge following his release from custody.