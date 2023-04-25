On Monday morning, the first set of artists were announced and now today (April 25), music fans have seen the reveal of more performers taking to the stage.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will take place at Wembley Stadium on June 11, 2023.

Let’s take a look at the lineup.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard lineup 2023

These are the artists announced on Monday that you can expect to see on stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023.

Jonas Brothers

Lewis Capaldi

Anne-Marie

Sigala

RAYE

Tom Grennan

Jess Glynne

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

Zara Larsson

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp said: “Wow what a morning! We’re so excited to be bringing our Capital listeners another amazing line-up this year, filled with all of our favourite artists we play here at Capital. Make sure to listen to Capital Breakfast tomorrow as we announce even more artists joining the UK’s biggest summer party!”

The rest of the lineup has been announced today with Niall Horan, ArrDee, Adam Lambert, Coi Leray, Ellie Goulding, Flo, Jax Jones and Calvin Harris all set to perform at the event.

Get ready to party, because @SigalaMusic is bringing all your fave summer anthems to the Summertime Ball 🎧✨ #CapitalSTB pic.twitter.com/f0UtSawVEe — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) April 24, 2023

How to get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2023

Tickets for the show will become available via Global Player at 9am on Tuesday, April 25.

To access Global Player, you can download it on your smartphone or tablet from the Apple app store or google play app store.

It’s free to sign up to Global Player.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “We love to put on these huge scale events for our Capital listeners - all your favourite artists playing all your favourite songs to properly kick off the summer party season. Capital will be broadcasting live across the weekend, with Soundcheck Saturday and the live with the UK’s biggest summer party on Sunday.”

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting & Content at Global, said: “Thanks to the brilliant team at Capital for putting together what will be another fantastic summer-starting show. It promises to be the most incredible day with 80,000 music fans filling the iconic Wembley Stadium. We’re all set for the UK’s biggest summer party and celebrating in the way that only Capital can!”

Daniel Mathieson, Head of Sponsorship, Barclaycard, said: “We are so excited to be back again at Capital’s Summertime Ball this year. It is one of the most sought after music events in the summer calendar with an amazing line up of international music talent. Through our partnership with Global, Barclaycard customers can get exclusive discounts on pre-sale tickets, and onsite perks.”