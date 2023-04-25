The apps have the ability to steal sensitive data from your phone.

Antimalware company, Malwarefox has warned Android users that, unlike iOS, “it is easy for cybercriminals to infiltrate an Android device using malicious apps.”

The apps include trojans, adware and spyware, and a malicious file or code can infect your phone or computer.

The aim of the hackers is often to steal your banking information, identity, or passwords.

The criminals will download a legitimate app from the Google Play store, add the malware programs to it, and then reupload it to the Google Play store under a new name, hoping that someone downloads their version instead of the legitimate version.

The most common malware found in Android apps are Harly trojan, joker spyware and autolycos malware.

Malwarefox explains: “Joker is a spyware that gathers contact lists, SMS messages, and details about affected devices. Joker also has the capacity to register the device for premium services without the owner’s consent, monetising the malware infection.

“Harly obtains data about the user’s device, especially data about the mobile network, in an improper manner. The entire payload is contained within the app by the Harly family of Trojans, which employ various techniques to decode and launch it.”

These are the 19 apps identified by Malwarefox that you should delete immediately.

Harly trojan

Fare Gamehub and Box

Hope Camera-Picture Record

Same Launcher and Live Wallpaper

Amazing Wallpaper

Cool Emoji Editor and Sticker

Joker spyware

Simple Note Scanner – com.wuwan.pdfscan

Universal PDF Scanner – com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver

Private Messenger – com.recollect.linkus

Premium SMS – com.premium.put.trustsms

Blood Pressure Checker – com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang

Cool Keyboard – com.colate.gthemekeyboard

Paint Art

Color Message

Autolycos malware