MILLIONS of Android users have been warned to delete 19 malicious apps immediately.
The apps have the ability to steal sensitive data from your phone.
Antimalware company, Malwarefox has warned Android users that, unlike iOS, “it is easy for cybercriminals to infiltrate an Android device using malicious apps.”
The apps include trojans, adware and spyware, and a malicious file or code can infect your phone or computer.
The aim of the hackers is often to steal your banking information, identity, or passwords.
The criminals will download a legitimate app from the Google Play store, add the malware programs to it, and then reupload it to the Google Play store under a new name, hoping that someone downloads their version instead of the legitimate version.
The most common malware found in Android apps are Harly trojan, joker spyware and autolycos malware.
Malwarefox explains: “Joker is a spyware that gathers contact lists, SMS messages, and details about affected devices. Joker also has the capacity to register the device for premium services without the owner’s consent, monetising the malware infection.
“Harly obtains data about the user’s device, especially data about the mobile network, in an improper manner. The entire payload is contained within the app by the Harly family of Trojans, which employ various techniques to decode and launch it.”
These are the 19 apps identified by Malwarefox that you should delete immediately.
Harly trojan
- Fare Gamehub and Box
- Hope Camera-Picture Record
- Same Launcher and Live Wallpaper
- Amazing Wallpaper
- Cool Emoji Editor and Sticker
Joker spyware
- Simple Note Scanner – com.wuwan.pdfscan
- Universal PDF Scanner – com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver
- Private Messenger – com.recollect.linkus
- Premium SMS – com.premium.put.trustsms
- Blood Pressure Checker – com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang
- Cool Keyboard – com.colate.gthemekeyboard
- Paint Art
- Color Message
Autolycos malware
- Vlog Star Video Editor
- Creative 3D Launcher
- Wow Beauty Camera
- Gif Emoji Keyboard
- Instant Heart Rate Anytime
- Delicate Messenger
