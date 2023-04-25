Gwent Police were called to a report of a car accident on Cocker Avenue at around 10.50pm on April 23.

Eyewitnesses on the scene said an air ambulance was on the scene to take two injured men to hospital after assistance from South Wales Fire and Rescue Services

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were also in attendance along with police officers who assisted with traffic management.

Dale Cottrell (Image: Dale Cottrell)

Police and fire engines attend the scene of the crash. Picture: Dale Cottrell

Two men, aged 26 and 27, were taken to hospital for treatment. The 27-year-old has since been discharged while the 26-year old male remains in hospital.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran at around 10.50pm on Sunday, April 23.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management. The collision involved one car.

“Two men - a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old went to hospital for treatment. The 27-year-old man has since been discharged.”