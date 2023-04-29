This year marks the centenary year of the 100 years since Flying Scotsman entered service and owners the National Railway Museum have put together a special programme of events and visits to celebrate the occasion.

The iconic locomotive will venture across the Thames Valley, along the River Severn, steaming through Newport to Cardiff on June 7.

Where to see the Flying Scotsman in south Wales?





The Scotsman (steam locomotive No.60103) will take off from London Paddington station taking passengers on a scenic rail tour through the Thames Valley and along the River Severn before arriving at its destination - the vibrant Welsh Capital, Cardiff.

Explaining the journey, The Railway Touring Company said: "Our steam hauled train leaves London Paddington in the morning and we make our way to Slough, our first call for more passengers.

"We continue westwards along the GWR main line and make a further stop for passengers boarding at Reading.

"Our journey continues through the Vale of White Horse to Swindon, after which we take the South Wales Direct line through the Alderton and Chipping Sodbury Tunnels towards Bristol Parkway.

"From Bristol Parkway we travel through the Severn Tunnel towards Newport, where we will use the triangle at Maindee to turn the train, with the diesel taking us onwards through Newport to our destination for the day, Cardiff."

🚂 Flying Scotsman pulls away from Bury Bolton St station on the second of two special trips for school children from the local area. #FlyingScotsman100 pic.twitter.com/CgUsT6QVbx — National Railway Museum (@RailwayMuseum) March 8, 2023

Passengers will have three hours to explore Cardiff before the Scotsman departs heading back to London Paddington.

How to buy tickets for the Flying Scotsman?





Tickets for the Flying Scotsman's Cardiff Express journey are already sold out.

But people still interested in hopping aboard the Flying Scotsman and travelling through the south Wales countryside can put their name down on a waiting list on the Railway Touring Company website.

There are three types of tickets available to passengers.

These are broken down into premier dining, first class and standard class.

Tickets range in price from £125 for a standard junior ticket to £1,045 for a family premier dining ticket.