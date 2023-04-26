LEO DAVIES, 18, of Wern Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to public disorder that was racially aggravated and aggravated due to sexual orientation.

He was also ordered to pay a £96 surcharge.

JADE VASSALLO, 19, of Clifton Place, Newport was conditionally discharged for six months after she pleaded guilty to obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty on March 27.

She must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

JOSEPH ROBBINS, 27, of Bron Y De, Ebbw Vale must pay £566 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Letchworth Road on November 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Man terrorised estranged wife with flamethrower after sneaking into her home

TASHA ROBINSON, 34, of Duke Street, Blaenavon was banned from driving for 12 months after she was found guilty in her absence of drug driving with amphetamine in her blood on the A4042 in Pontypool on August 17, 2022.

She was fined £180 and ordered to pay £310 costs and a £72 surcharge.

PAUL THOMAS, 57, of Rowan Way, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Malpas Road on March 28.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DAVID EVANS, 60, of Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood was fined £200 and ordered to pay £120 compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to a BMW X1 SUV on February 5.

He must also pay an £80 surcharge.

MICHAEL JOHN FIELDING, 64, of Monument Close, Portskewett, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for 21 days for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 30, 2022.

He must pay £903 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

LINDA ROFE, 60, of St Michael Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on October 16, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DONNA MICHELLE SMITH, 54, of Manor Park, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on November 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA WENGER, 38, of Rhodfa Lewis, Old St Mellons, Cardiff must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID RUDGE, 59, of Commercial Road, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 at Skew Fields on November 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JUSTIN MORGAN, 45, of Heol Ithon, Caldicot must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 Pwllmeyric, Chepstow on October 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RILEY MACFARLANE, 22, of Bruelands, Bruton, Somerset was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on the M4 in Newport at Junction 23 westbound with a cannabis derivative in his blood on October 14, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER THOMAS, 38, of Bryn Carno, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cwrt Llys Ffynon, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on November 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.