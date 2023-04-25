Born in Newport on November 5, 1914, Rachel Spink, known as Rae, had lived through 23 prime ministers and five monarchs. The First World War had only just started, while the cost of a pint of beer or a loaf of bread would only cost you the equivalent of one pence in today's money.

At the time of her death earlier this month, Mrs Spink was the 51st oldest person in the country.

After meeting the love of her life, Bill Spink, Mrs Spink moved to Cardiff due to her husband working as a glass merchant.

She worked in a laundrette which she loved working hard and gained a promotion, becoming a manageress for over 100 girls.

The couple later moved to Hereford where they spent many happy years together, with Mr Spink setting up his own glazing business.

As well as being a loyal wife, Mrs Spink was also a loving mum to her three children, while she also had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Rachel Spink with her son Barrie (Image: Karen Spink)

"Rachel was a very sociable lady, a trail blazer of her time, playing darts for local pubs, winning many trophies, and even going to competitions in London," said her daughter, Karen Spink.

"She enjoyed the company of many friends at the local clubs, Welsh club, Railway club and Bowling club to name but a few.

"She loved her holidays and spent many annual get always in Spain when tourism first started. After her husband suddenly sadly died, she relied on her many friends for support and companionship.

"She enjoyed going on many cruises and even took a solo trip to Australia to visit friends. Rachel enjoyed life to the full and was a creature of habit.

"She had her hair done every Friday at home followed by fish and chips and often enjoyed a nightcap or two of brandy and dry ginger."

Mrs Spink's funeral was held at St Paul's Church in Tupsley, Hereford, on Thursday, April 20.