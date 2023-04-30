The Wales Food and Drink Awards are back for 2023 with numerous local businesses shortlisted in 15 categories.

The Wales Food and Drink Awards – which are not to be confused with The Food Awards Wales – return for their second year with the winners to be announced at a ceremony in Venue Cymru, Llandudno, on May 18.

Here are all the Gwent businesses which have made the shortlist…

Tiny Rebel Brewery (Newport)

Tiny Rebel Brewery, in Newport, is a finalist for ‘drinks producer of the year’ which is sponsored by Levercliff.

“This award recognises a Welsh drinks producer that has consistently made a real impact in the Welsh drinks sector.”

Zilia Pritchard (Tiny Rebel Brewery)

Zilia Pritchard, of Tiny Rebel Brewery in Newport, is a finalist for ‘rising star of the year’ which is sponsored by Cywain.

“The judges are looking for individuals who demonstrate ambition, energy, skill and vision, as well as tangible business success.”

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company (Blaenavon)

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company, in Blaenavon, is a finalist for ‘food and drink champion of the year’ which is sponsored by the BITES project.

“The judges will be looking for evidence of how you proudly and passionately support the sector in Wales, and how you shout about it”

Castle Dairies (Caerphilly)

Castle Dairies, in Caerphilly, is a finalist for ‘food producer of the year’ which is sponsored by Hugh James.

“This award recognises a Welsh Food producer that has consistently made a real impact in the Welsh food sector.”

Castle Dairies is also a finalist for the ‘local community award’ which is sponsored by S4C and recognises businesses which have “made a real difference to their local community”.

Just Love Food Company (Blackwood)

Just Love Food Company, in Blackwood, is a finalist for the ‘innovation award’ which is sponsored by Food Innovation Wales.

“The Wales F&D Innovation Award recognises those businesses that have achieved growth through innovation driven entrepreneurship.”

Tudor Brewery (Abertillery)

Tudor Brewery, in Abertillery, is a finalist for ‘small drinks producer’ which has no sponsor listed.

Brooke’s Wye Valley Dairy (Chepstow)

Brooke’s Wye Valley Dairy, in Chepstow, is a finalist for ‘farm for fork producer’ which is sponsored by BC Investment.

“This category will showcase what you are doing to diversify within the Welsh agricultural sector and adapt to the market.”

Havabier (Monmouth)

Havabier, in Monmouth, is a finalist for ‘start-up of the year’ which is sponsored by Menter Mon.