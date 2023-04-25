The incident happened at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, April 24).

A Gwent Police officer found a 16-year-old boy who had been assaulted on Spytty Road.

The boy had suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

He has since been released.

Police enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the offenders.

Neil Davies, who leads Lliswerry High School, said in a letter to parents on Monday that "one of our learners was assaulted by unknown assailants as he made his way home from school today".

The alleged assault took place "at the bus stop on the SDR, at the side of Spytty Stadium 3G pitch" and happened "just after 3pm", Mr Davies said.

He added: "If you witnessed this or have any information about it, please contact the school or Gwent Police."

Gwent Police were in the area after concerns were raised by Lliswerry Comprehensive School staff about a fight having been planned to take place after the school day had finished - outside school grounds.

Police were alerted at around 12.45pm

Officers attended the area around the school, after the school had finished for the day, but they said that there was no disturbance in the area.