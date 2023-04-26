Lewis Davies died on Wednesday, March 22, more than five years after being diagnosed with a rare PXA tumour in 2017.

Following his diagnoses Mr Davies had often reassured people he “wasn’t going anywhere.”

The 31-year-old, from Bargoed, leaves behind his finance and ‘soul mate’ Alicia Williams and their two children Sebestian, three, and Siffreya, one.

Lewis Davies with Alicia Williams and their two children Sebestian and Siffreya (Image: Nicole Brown)

In a touching tribute close friend Nicole Brown said the father-of-two “saved many people from depression,” including herself and that he was a “true hero.”

"Lewis was the life and soul of any event, loved being centre of attention and he made friends quickly,” said Nicole.

“He started to drill into everyone’s head 'mind over matter' and he created a Facebook group called Hope for Lewis so that people could follow his journey, support him and that he could raise awareness and spread his positivity.

Lewis kept positive throughout his fight with cancer (Image: Nicole Brown)

“He had an impact on everyone and he didn’t just get to know you, he got to know your family too. He had the biggest, kindest heart, he was there for us all, constantly pushing positivity into us because if we changed our way of thinking then everything would be ok. Mind over matter after all.

“He never once let out that he was worried or scared, just constantly reassuring us if we got upset, if we got too emotional, he’d be the first to tell us to shape up.”

The father of two's funeral is today, Wednesday, April 26.

In February 2023 Mr Davies received news that two growths had appeared after a routine MRI and was told to start chemotherapy straight away.

At the time consultants believed the growths were the same PXA tumour, and a week later Mr Davies started his first five-day round of chemotherapy.

Lewis died on March 22 2023, aged 31 (Image: Nicole Brown)

Ms Brown said: “During this time Lewis was still reassuring everyone that he would be ok, he was still making jokes and doing push ups.

“The chemotherapy made him feel very unwell, he was sick a lot and very tired but still pushing through.

“The day after stopping the chemotherapy Lewis couldn’t move, things went downhill very quickly, the tumours had now turned into very aggressive cancer, and he passed away within a week.

“Lewis donated his organs which he always wanted to do and saved more lives which is very comforting.”

Ms Brown added Mr Davies was a doting father, who taught his children Welsh and “read every book on parenting that he could get his hands on” when his partner was pregnant with Sebestian.

Lewis leaves behind his fiancé and two children (Image: Nicole Brown)

Ms Brown said: “Lewis made the most out of his life, he loved life, his family, and his friends. He leaves behind his amazing fiancé, Alicia Williams.

“They stuck with each other through thick and thin, they were soul mates, the most beautiful couple you’d ever meet.

“Lewis would never say goodbye, he would hang up the phone before you could say it. Because of that, it’s not goodbye it’s see you soon.

“He will always be kept alive through his family and friends.”

Ms Brown has now set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and any extra money will go to Ms Williams.

You can view the GoFundMe page here.