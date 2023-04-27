Earlier this month the “thank you payment” to hosts increased from £350 to £500 a month. Support and training is also offered to hosts by a dedicated team at the council.

Currently there are 113 Ukrainians in the borough, 32 of whom are children. Those fleeing the Russia-led invasion are here on extended visas and arrive when they are matched with a host family or individual.

Cabinet member for housing, Cllr Shayne Cook, said: “Becoming a host is incredibly rewarding for everyone involved. It is unimaginable the atrocities being experienced by those fleeing Ukraine and we’re proud to offer a place of sanctuary in the Caerphilly borough.”

Housing Justice Cymru runs online sessions for those considering hosting, which offers information on what’s involved, and whether hosting is right for the person. There’s no obligation to apply following the session.

You can email ukrainesupport@caerphilly.gov.uk for more information about hosting and to find out what support, including financial assistance, is available.