VILLAGERS near the A465 Heads of the Valleys road have been used to disruption in recent years, but were shocked to find a bus had got "stuck" in a narrow lane this week.
The bizarre incident, which happened near Gilwern on Monday, blocked a lane for several hours - with the bus appearing to be trapped, and on three wheels, diagonally across the road.
"I came down the lane and couldn't got anywhere," said Debbie Field, who has lived in the area for 23 years, told the Argus.
Mrs Field said there have been frequent traffic problems in the area in recent years, usually involving drivers of lorries and other large vehicles who mistakenly think the lanes are the route to nearby Brynmawr.
"It happens all the time, but it's the first time it's a coach," she said.
The bus appears to belong to D and P Coaches, a company based in Farnborough, in Hampshire.
Mrs Field said previous incidents had involved people, including the German driver of a lorry, "following their sat nav blindly" and entering the narrow lanes above the Heads of the Valleys road.
"We need bigger signs saying there's no access," Mrs Field said.
"It's just laughable really, and [a feeling of] 'here we go again.'"
