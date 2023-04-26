Carlos Ross, 29, and Neil Espin, 43, from Newport were locked up for four years and three years respectively.

Ross, of Commercial Street, pleaded guilty to four counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Espin, of Tewkesbury Walk, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and simple possession of amphetamine.

The duo’s offences took place in Newport last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.