SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club member Jamie Piper has been out and about photographing Newport from the air.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Newport: Some favourite sites from the air. Pictures: Jamie Piper

This photo shows Newport's historic Transporter Bridge and the River Usk.

South Wales Argus: Newport: Some favourite sites from the air. Pictures: Jamie Piper

Another picture of the Transporter Bridge.

South Wales Argus: Newport: Some favourite sites from the air. Pictures: Jamie Piper

The Newport Clock - formerly known as In the Nick of Time - was created for the Ebbw Vale Garden Festival in 1992, and later sat in John Frost Square. Today it stands on a roundabout at the Glan Lyn development.

South Wales Argus: Newport: Some favourite sites from the air. Pictures: Jamie Piper

Another view of the city

South Wales Argus: Newport: Some favourite sites from the air. Pictures: Jamie Piper

A panoramic view of the city, with the Transporter Bridge pictured on the right.