A G Meek was founded in Cardiff by Albert George Meek in 1912, with a second shop opening in the city in the early 1920s, and a third in Newport a few years later.

And today, Tuesday, the business is celebrating 111 years in business.

Albert George Meek's grandson David Meek took over the business in the 1980s alongside his father and has moved to locations all over the city centre.

Owner David Meeks outside old Upper Dock Street store.

He said: “We are the third oldest business in Newport and it’s a proud achievement to reach 111 years as it hasn’t been easy for any businesses these past few years.

“It has been positive coming out of Covid, and we are looking forward to the future. To celebrate reaching this milestone we have advertised 10 per cent off to draw attention to business.

“We have had plenty of compliments from customers about being in business for so long, I looked at this location on Llanarth Street in the 1980s and thought it would be a great location.

“Then then the space became available in 2012 and I jumped at the opportunity to move the shop to that location.”

A.G Meek shoe store has been on Llanarth Street for 11 years.

The store has been based at three different locations in Commercial Street over the years, as well as in Upper Dock Street below the old passport office and near the bus station before the construction of Friars Walk.

David’s brothers Gerald and Kenneth ran the store after their grandfather passed away before David and his father took over in the 80s.

The company has four stores across Wales - in Cwmbran, Newport, and two in Cardiff, as well as one in Gloucester.

Anita Poyner from Malpas has been working in the shop for the past eight years and is delighted to be part of the celebrations.

She said: “I think it is amazing that a small independent company has gone to 111 years, and its third generation.

Staff members Anita Poyner (L) and Linda Fish celebrate the stores 111th birthday with offering 10 per cent off all items.

“The shop has come through the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis, but our boss stocks lots of different makes of shoes and accessories.

“There are not many shops that would reach a third generation, so I think it’s great and we have put 10 per cent off all stock to celebrate.”

Customers of the long-established shoe shop are full of praise for the independent business reaching 111 years in business.

Cheryl Morgan, From Newport added: “I have been coming to this shop for years on and off, and if I want something special or something to treat myself this is my go-to place.

“The staff are always lovely and helpful, and they have a great selection.”