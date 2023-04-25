POLICE are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Newport.
The incident happened on Queen's Hill at around 11pm on Saturday, March 25.
The collision involved a white Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian. The pedestrian received minor injuries.
A police spokesperson said: "We’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage, or anyone with CCTV covering Queens Hill, between 10.30pm and 11.30pm to contact us.
"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300103397 with any details.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here