The incident happened on Queen's Hill at around 11pm on Saturday, March 25.

The collision involved a white Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian. The pedestrian received minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage, or anyone with CCTV covering Queens Hill, between 10.30pm and 11.30pm to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300103397 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."