Shane Loughlin, 32, was one of five people in the crash on the A48 last month, in which Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 20, and Rafel Jeanne, 21, died.

Now, in a Facebook post, Mr Loughlin has been seen for the first time since the crash, pictured with his arm in a sling, smiling with a friend.

Shane was pictured in this Facebook photo (Image: Facebook)

Mr Loughlin, along with 20-year-old Sophie Russon, were rushed to hospital after the car was found shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6 - two days after the group were reported missing.

Last month, a friend posted an update on Loughlin’s Facebook page on his behalf.

It read: “Only just found out what happened just want to say sorry to everyone and Thank you everyone who helped with the search party and thank you for everyone wishing me well. I’ll be back soon love you all.

“RIP Rafel, Eve & Darcy.

“Can’t believe it. Gutted is an understatement. Heart goes out to all families and friends of the people that has passed.

“Long way to recovery mentally and physically but we’ll get there.”

Last week Ms Russon's mum Anna Certowicz revealed her daughter had left hospital for the first time.

Crash survivors Shane Loughlin and Sophie Russon (Image: Wales News Service)

Ms Russon was found semi-conscious outside the wrecked VW Tiguan. She fractured her skull, broke her neck and spine, suffered a bleed on the brain and a build-up of fluid, which was drained in 14-hour life-saving surgery.

She also suffered a broken arm and leg fractures and is in a back brace to make sure her bones set correctly.

Previously Ms Certowicz had spoken of how her daughter was left lying next to the bodies of her friends for 46 hours and was "unrecognisable."

Mr Loughlin, Mr Jeanne, and a sixth person – 27-year-old Joel Lia – met Ms Smith, Ms Ross, and Ms Russon at The Muffler social club in Maesglas on Friday, March 3, and the group then drove back to a caravan park in Porthcawl.

Joel was in the car hours before the crash (Image: Wales News Service)

The group were last spotted at 2am on Saturday, March 4, when Mr Lia was dropped off in Pentwyn, Cardiff, just two miles from the scene of the tragedy.

The day after the car was found police watchdog the IOPC announced it had begun an investigation into how missing persons reports, filed with Gwent Police and South Wales Police on March 4 and 5, respectively, were handled by the two forces.