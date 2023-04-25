Daniel Wright, 19, from Newport was the driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa which crashed in Magor Road at around 3am on Saturday, April 15.

Mr Wright was taken University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff where he later died.

His passenger, a 17-year-old boy, sustained life changing injuries and has now been released from hospital, Gwent Police confirmed.

Yesterday the family of Mr Wright released a heartfelt tribute to a “wonderful son, grandson, brother and nephew who was so loved by everyone who knew him".

Family tribute to Newport man Daniel Wright

"Dan was a wonderful son, grandson, brother and nephew who was so loved by everyone who knew him," Mr Wright's family said in a statement.

"He was a hard-working, friendly and kind boy that had so much life ahead of him.

"We are so proud to have been his parents and there are no words to describe our pain knowing we will never see his beautiful face again.

"As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services and the staff at the University Hospital of Wales for everything you did for Dan and us, we will be forever grateful for the time you gave us with him."