Craig Searles, 38, admitted producing the class B drug in Newbridge on July 27, 2021.

In successfully asking for a pre-sentence report his barrister Hilary Roberts told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant has made great strides since committing this offence nearly two years ago.

“He has a job, accommodation and family responsibilities.”

MORE NEWS: Man terrorised estranged wife with flamethrower after sneaking into her home

Judge Paul Hobson adjourned sentence to next month but told Searles he could be going to prison.

The defendant, formerly of Somerset Street, Abertillery, now of Graham Court, Caerphilly, was granted conditional bail.