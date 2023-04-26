A MAN was warned he faces jail after pleading guilty to growing 61 cannabis plants.
Craig Searles, 38, admitted producing the class B drug in Newbridge on July 27, 2021.
In successfully asking for a pre-sentence report his barrister Hilary Roberts told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant has made great strides since committing this offence nearly two years ago.
“He has a job, accommodation and family responsibilities.”
Judge Paul Hobson adjourned sentence to next month but told Searles he could be going to prison.
The defendant, formerly of Somerset Street, Abertillery, now of Graham Court, Caerphilly, was granted conditional bail.
