The incident took place on the road leading to Whitebean Court Industrial Estate, Nelson at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, April 18.

Gwent Police officers attended and confirmed that the collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

Paramedics confirmed that the pedestrian, a 66-year-old man, from the Nelson area had died at the scene.

He has now been named as Paul Chaplin, known as Shady.

His family have issued the following tribute to him: “We as a family are heartbroken and left with a massive hole in our heart and lives that will never be filled.

"Taken far too soon, our rock, our world, our everything.

"Our family would like to thank the emergency services for everything they did. We will forever be grateful.”

Police investigating Nelson crash

A 25-year-old man from the Caerphilly area and a 25-year-old from the Rumney area were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have been released under investigation.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300124293 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."