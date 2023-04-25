South Wales Police are offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charge of Shahid Nassir.

Shahid Nassir from Cathays, Cardiff, is wanted for domestic assault in South Wales and an attempted murder in Greater Manchester.

Most wanted man Shahid Nassir (Image: South Wales Police)

"You can give anonymous information at crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.

“You can give anonymous information at crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.”