POLICE are appealing for information on a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder and domestic assault.
South Wales Police are offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charge of Shahid Nassir.
Shahid Nassir from Cathays, Cardiff, is wanted for domestic assault in South Wales and an attempted murder in Greater Manchester.
Most wanted man Shahid Nassir. Picture: South Wales Police
In a statement South Wales Police said: "Crimestoppers are appealing for information on Shahid Nassir from Cathays. Reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charge of Shahid Nassir, wanted for a domestic assault in South Wales and an attempted murder in Greater Manchester.
“You can give anonymous information at crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article