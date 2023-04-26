A GROUP of football fans have reportedly been seen causing a nuisance in Newport on their way back from the capital.
A bus of Stoke City fans were spotted in Caerleon at the weekend following their side's 1-1 draw with Cardiff City.
The Argus received local reports of fans banging on doors, shouting derogatory remarks at women and even urinating on the walls of St Cadoc's Church.
Gwent Police have confirmed that they were contacted with reports of anti-social behaviour on Saturday, April 22.
A spokesperson said: "An unknown person reportedly banged on the door of a property between 12.40pm and 2pm.
"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 350 22/04/23, or send us a direct message on social media."
Stoke City were also contacted for comment.
