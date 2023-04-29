If you're looking for something for the family to do in the warm weather, we've got you covered.

The Tredegar Park outdoor pool and splash park may be a distant memory to most people in Newport and beyond after it sadly closed down in 2014.

However, we found seven lidos or splash parks within an hour's drive of Newport for families to enjoy not only for half-term but for summer too.

Aquadare – Aberdare

Aquadare is located at the Friends of Aberdare Park is a charity-run splashpad.

It is open from April to September, from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday - and is free.

Google (Image: Google)

Located at Hirwaun Road, Aberdare, CF44 8LU - a 48-minute drive from Newport.

Pencoedtre Park – Barry

This splash park in Barry has plenty to offer for both toddlers and children and is open seven days a week during the summer months, from 10am until 6pm - and is completely free.

Google (Image: Google)

Located at: Pencoed Road, Barry, CF63 1SD - a 32-minute drive from Newport.

Morgan Jones Park – Caerphilly

This award-winning park in Caerphilly is home to the aqua splash pad, and is only a 29-minute drive away from Newport. And it's free

Located near the Masons Arms, at CF83 1AB, this is a 28-minute drive from Newport.

Cheeky Monkeys Soft Play - Cwmbran

This soft play centre boasts an outdoor swimming pool in its Monkey Island, which is open for children under 12 to enjoy from March to September, priced at £6 for children over one. Babies and adults are priced at £1.

Google Maps (Image: Google)

Cheeky Monkeys is located at 105 Fairwater Way, Fairwater, Cwmbran, NP44 4PS - a 17-minute drive away from the centre of Newport.

Victoria Park Splash Pad – Cardiff

The splash pad in Cardiff is free and has 33 features for children to enjoy, including sprays, jets, a tipping water bucket, and a tunnel. It is completely free to visit and opens in June.

Google Maps (Image: Google)

Located at Victoria Park, Canton, Cardiff, CF5 1JJ - it is a 25-minute drive from Newport.

Bathurst Pool– Lydney

This 28-metre open-air swimming pool just over the border in the Forest of Dean is open to the public on Saturday, May 27, between midday and 5pm, and is priced at £4 for adults and £2.50 for children over the age of three with cash only policy.

Located at: High Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire, GL15 5DY - a 41-minute drive from Newport.

National Lido of Wales (Lido Ponty) Pontypridd

The historic family outdoor pool also has an adventure play park to enjoy too, and the Grade II-listed lido has been restored and updated. It boasts three heated swimming pools for all ages.

Rhondda Cynon Taff Council (Image: Rhondda Cynon Taff Council)

It is just £2.50 to visit, and people can enjoy fun inflatables, Aqua Peddlerz, Water Walker and a splash pool with an umbrella fountain. It is located at Ynysangharad Park, Pontypridd, CF37 4PE