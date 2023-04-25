Neil Davies, who leads Lliswerry High School, has reassured parents that the safety of his pupils is his number one priority.

This follows two incidents involving pupils at the school.

In a letter to parents today (Tuesday, April 25), Mr Davies wrote that one incident had taken place on school grounds - with the other off campus.

"There were two incidents on Monday involving some of our learners," he said.

"They gained a lot of attention on social media yesterday evening."

The first incident, he explained, was a fight which had been arranged between two learners to take place at break time on Monday.

"Social media had been used over the weekend by the two boys involved in order to organise this and staff on duty quickly intervened to stop the incident," he explained.

The pupils involved are currently not in school and Mr Davies said he is liaising with the council to ensure that "appropriate action is taken as a result of their actions".

The police have also been involved.

The second incident, Mr Davies said, involved a Lliswerry Comprehensive pupil being assaulted, outside school hours at the SDR bus stop, near Spytty Stadium.

"There is no suggestion that the people involved in the assault are Lliswerry High School learners," he said, "thankfully our learner was released from hospital yesterday.

The two incidents, he noted, are "completely unrelated".

He assured parents that "your child’s safety remains our number one priority in school".

Gwent Police were called to the second incident and said, in a statement: "The boy, 16, had suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

"He has since been released.

"Police enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the offenders."