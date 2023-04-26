The brand announced that it would be increasing the minimum spend to be eligible for delivery.

Plus there will also be a charge if you do not meet the minimum spend.

Currently, Tesco charges £4 if your home delivery shop does not meet £40.

However, starting from May 2, Tesco shoppers will have to pay £5 and a minimum spend of £50.

Tesco makes increase to home delivery fee

But, any Tesco shopper that spends above £50 will not have to pay the extra charge.

Click-and-collect orders are not set to be impacted by the change, with the minimum fee sticking to £25.

Ahead of the changes, a Tesco spokesperson said: "To ensure we can continue to serve our online customers as effectively as possible, from May 2 we are making some changes to our minimum basket threshold, the first change we are making in nearly eight years.

"For the vast majority of our customers, there will be no change to the way they shop."

Tesco is not the only major retailer to change their minimum spend fee, with supermarkets including Sainsbury's and Morrisons increasing theirs.

Sainsbury's fee is £7 for all orders below £40 whilst Morrisons charge £3 for orders below £40.