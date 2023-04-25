EMERGENCY departments across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABHUB) area are extremely busy following two days of IT issues.
The health board are asking people to stay away from A&E departments if at all possible to help ease the backlog.
They have advised people only to attend in life-threatening siutations.
These include:
- severe breathing difficulties
- severe pain on bleeding
- chest pain or suspected stroke
- serious trauma
The NHS 111 service remains available.
