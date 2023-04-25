EMERGENCY departments across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABHUB) area are extremely busy following two days of IT issues.

The health board are asking people to stay away from A&E departments if at all possible to help ease the backlog.

They have advised people only to attend in life-threatening siutations.

These include:

  • severe breathing difficulties
  • severe pain on bleeding
  • chest pain or suspected stroke
  • serious trauma

The NHS 111 service remains available.