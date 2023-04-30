We asked our readers on Facebook for their favourite independent restaurants - here are 13 which proved popular in Monmouthshire (and how they fare on TripAdvisor).

The Black Bear Inn (Usk)

The Black Bear Inn, in Bettws Newydd near Usk, was recommended by readers with the venue also featured in the Michelin guide. It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor.

A visitor enjoyed the “perfect gastro pub dinner” at The Black Bear Inn including “delicious” oysters and the “star of the show” confit potato.

Another review states:

“Simple yet cultivated menu... Very fresh tasting locally sourced produce was apparent from the first mouthful… Very extensive wine list for all budgets and absolutely faultless and friendly service.”

Casa Bianca (Abergavenny)

Casa Bianca, on Frogmore Street, offers Italian and Mediterranean food. It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #8 of 70 restaurants in Abergavenny.

One guest said their seafood risotto was “perfect” adding that the chef did “an excellent job” and staff were “very attentive”.

Another visitor, a vegetarian, wrote:

“The food, service and atmosphere were all great and remarkable value… The food is clearly freshly prepared and homemade desserts are amazing. Very friendly people - like being in Italy.”

The Crown (Abergavenny)

The Crown, on Old Hereford Road, is reported to be “so lovely” which seems reflected on TripAdvisor; it’s rated #3 of 70 restaurants in Abergavenny with a 4.5 rating.

A first time visitor wrote:

“We were so impressed by the friendliness and how accommodating the team were."

Another praised the “exceptional” food and “professional service” which made the meal a “memorable and pleasant experience for all concerned.”

Fantastico (Usk)

Fantastico, on Bridge Street in Usk, is an Italian venue which has proven popular with our readers; it has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor.

One visitor had “by far the best pizza I have had in the area” and praised the “welcoming and friendly staff” adding:

“The atmosphere was really nice, and I will definitely be back in the future!”

Another complimented the “relaxing and beautiful” ambience, the “attentive” staff and the “phenomenal, tasty, and plentiful” food.

The Hall Inn (Usk)

The Hall Inn, on Old Ragland Road Gwehelog, was described as “heaven on a plate” by one reader with another praising its “amazing” food.

The venue is rated #3 of 20 Usk restaurants on TripAdvisor with a 4.5 rating on the website.

One visitor had “by far the best Sunday lunch” they had eaten in a long time, with “tasty meat” and “great portion sizes” plus “stunning” desserts.

They wrote: “The owner was very welcoming and happy to stop for a chat."

Another review states:

“Lovely homecooked food, very friendly and welcoming. There was a huge choice of food, and the lunchtime menu was extremely reasonably priced.”

Jolly Colliers Inn (Abergavenny)

A few readers recommended the “excellent” Jolly Colliers Inn (Waenllapria, Llanelly Hill) which is rated #2 of 80 restaurants in Abergavenny on TripAdvisor with a five rating on the website.

One visitor “really enjoyed” their visit with the team making them “feel welcome” adding:

“The food took hardly any time to be served, it looked great, smelled amazing and tasted delicious. The atmosphere was of a friendly, local pub.”

Another guest, who had “excellent” tapas wrote: “We were very surprised how good it was. The pub does not look very exciting, but the food really is. Service good too.”

Knight of Bengal (Caldicot)

Knight of Bengal, on Newport Road in Caldicot, is an Indian restaurant and takeaway which was suggested by a few readers.

One said: “you won’t beat it for a curry” while another described it as “fantastic”.

Knight of Bengal has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #4 of 16 restaurants in Caldicot on the website.

A guest, dining with friends, wrote:

“We all had an excellent meal and great service and welcome from the owners… Recommend this restaurant as it ticks all the boxes."

Another review praised the “great service and tasty food”.

Mezze Me (Abergavenny)

Mezze Me, on Frogmore Street, is another top choice according to our readers. It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #14 of 70 restaurants in Abergavenny on the website.

A visitor described their “taste extravaganza” with “stunning flavours at this wonderfully ambient restaurant”. They had the “tastiest” mezze plats they’d ever had with an “amazing array of dishes on offer.”

Another person wrote:

“Our second visit to Mezze Me and it was as wonderful as before. Despite not having a booking on a Friday night they managed to find space for us. The food is spectacular and the service second to none!”

Panevino Restaurant (Chepstow)

Panevino Restaurant, on Bridge Street Afon Gwy in Chepstow, is a “lovely Italian” restaurant according to some of our readers.

It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #3 of 39 restaurants in Chepstow on the website.

One review reads:

“First visit and very impressed. The four of us ordered different dishes and all were lovely, tasty and were made from good quality produce…”

A guest, celebrating an anniversary, said: “The food was exceptional, service was great we had a fantastic time”.

Papi’s Bistro (Caldicot)

Papi’s Bistro, in the Wesley Buildings on Newport Road, was praised by readers for “great food and service” with a five rating on TripAdvisor; it’s rated #5 of 16 Caldicot restaurants.

Someone trying it for the first time wrote that their food was “all very tasty” while praising the “excellent service” and “spotless” venue.

Another review states:

“Fantastic! Friendly staff, nice atmosphere and fabulous food. Plenty to choose from on the menu and everything was superbly presented.”

Sitar Balti (Chepstow)

Sitar Balti, on Beaufort Square in Chepstow, is an Indian restaurant and takeaway which was suggested on our post.

It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #6 of 39 restaurants in Chepstow on the website.

A returning guest wrote:

“An excellent meal as ever. Lovely setting, very wide choices on the menu. The food is delicious and the staff friendly and attentive.”

Another diner wrote: “Called in without any expectation but had the best lamb madras I have ever had! Fantastic.”

Una Vita (Chepstow)

Una Vita, on Nelson Street in Chepstow, was suggested; it has a four rating on TripAdvisor and is rated #9 of 39 restaurants in Chepstow on the website.

A guest and their date “enjoyed the food and atmosphere” at Una Vita with “nice food and good service”.

Another visitor wrote:

“We went to Una Vita for the first time last week for lunch and were very impressed. Lovely surroundings, friendly staff, and excellent food.”

Vamos by the River (Abertillery)

Vamos by the River, on Bridge Street in Abertillery, has also proven popular and is rated #1 of 13 restaurants in Abertillery on TripAdvisor.

A visitor to the “hidden gem” wrote:

“I was really impressed with everything about this place, from the decor and relaxed atmosphere to the great service from the staff and fantastic food… The staff made me feel so welcome and it's great value”.

Another wrote: “I am pleased to say there is absolutely nothing to complain about."