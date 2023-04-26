Workers painted the word 'shcool' on a section of road outside Llangyfelach Primary School in Swansea.

The Welsh word below it has also been spelt wrong, written out as 'ysool' rather than ysgol.

Wales and West Utilities accepted the blame for getting the English word wrong but insisted its workers did not paint the Welsh word.

Speaking to the BBC, Wales and West Utilities' Phil Whittier said: "Unfortunately, (we) have misspelt the word 'school'.

"The team are returning tomorrow morning to replace the markings with the correct letters and we are confident the teachers will give them full marks this time."

Leader of Swansea Council, Rob Stewart brought the matter to people's attention on social media saying thankfully they had nothing to do with the blunder.

Councillor Stewart said: "I know this one is already doing the rounds on social media. Thankfully not one of ours. It’s NOT Swansea Council.

"Apparently Wales & West Utilities have been working there recently and will return to rectify it.

"Red faces all round at WWU I expect."