A MOTHER had been fined for not sending her teenage daughter to school.
The 38-year-old woman from Newport was prosecuted by the city council after her child failed to attend regularly between September last year and this February.
The mum, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was fined £120 at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
She will also have to pay £120 costs and a £48 surcharge.
The woman has to pay the full amount of £288 by May 16.
