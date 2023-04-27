ZYUHRE SELIMAN ALI, 32, of Usk Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Pillmawr Road on October 13, 2022.

She must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GETHIN EVANS, 36, of Lancaster Street, Six Bells, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Aberbeeg Road on October 11, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ROBERT MORGAN, 34, of St Cattwgs’ Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Cwm Hir, Ebbw Vale on October 30, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHEIK FABUREH, 25, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was banned from driving for six months for riding an e-scooter without insurance on Merthyr Road on October 15, 2022.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADRIAN PORTER, 54, of Ash Grove, Caldicot was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 26, 2022.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

DEAN SIMMONDS, 46, of Camellia Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A468 in Rhiwderin on March 27, 2022.

He was fined £249 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £100 surcharge.

GIUSEPPE DENISI, 35, of Milman Street, Newport was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Frederick Street on March 27, 2022.

He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £166 surcharge.

KIRSTY MARIE VOWLES, 39, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on October 26, 2022.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.

PARTOWI HASSAN, 54, of Scott Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

SCOTT MCINNES MOFFAT, 41, of James Prosser Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £325 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding on Llantarnam Road on May 31, 2022.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

ADELE WILLIAMS, 55, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £155 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a vehicle which was unlicensed.