Gwent Police said officers arrested a 55-year-old man, from the Blaenavon area, on Tuesday following the incident in Snatchwood Road, Pontypool, on Tuesday, April 25.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving under the influence, and has been released under investigation.

The driver of the other vehicle in the crash, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information about the crash, to come forward.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area between 6am and 7am to contact us," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300132008 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."